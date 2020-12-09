First Night Of Hanukkah 2020: Read On All About The Jewish Festival Of Lights

According to History portal, Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival where the followers commemorate the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem during the 2nd century B.C. It starts on the 25th of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. Hanukkah 2020 date falls on December 10 and would end on December 18. Hanukkah celebrations include lighting the nine-branched menorah which is referred to as Hanukiah in Hebrew. On each of the eight nights, one candle is added to the menorah after sunset, while the ninth candle which is referred to as shamash the helper is used to light these candles. Jews celebrate the festival by reciting blessings and display their menorah on their window as a reminder of the miracle that inspired Hanukkah celebration. People also have a feast in some areas on these days and consume traditional Hanukkah food as well as play games with dreidels. Read on to know more about the first night of Hanukkah 2020.

ALSO READ| Video Of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' Pronunciation Leaves Netizens In Splits; Check Out

First night of Hanukkah 2020

According to kveller portal, Jews recite blessings on Hanukkah festival. On the first night of Hanukkah, when the traditional Hanukkah candle lighting service is performed, people say all the three blessings on the first night. After which only first and second blessings are said for the next nights. Here are all the three blessings that are said on the first night of Hanukkah prayer.

The first blessing - ברוך אתה יי, אלוהינו מלך העולם, אשר קידשנו במצוותיו, וציוונו להדליק נר של חנוכה (Baruch atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha’olam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav v’tsivanu l’hadlik ner shel Hanukkah.)

Translation: Praised are You, Our God, Ruler of the universe, Who made us holy through Your commandments, and commanded us to kindle the Hanukah lights.

ALSO READ| Alejandro Sabella Death: Ex-Argentina head Coach dies Aged 66 After Days In Intensive Care

The Second Blessing - .ברוך אתה יי, אלוהינו מלך העולם, שעשה נסים לאבותינו, בימים ההם בזמן הזה (Baruch atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha’olam, she-asah nisim la’avoteinu bayamim hahem bazman hazeh.)

Translation: Praised are You, Our God, Ruler of the universe, Who performed wondrous deeds for our ancestors in those ancient days at this season.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 Detection Using Smartphone Camera Developed; Takes Less Than 30 Minutes

The Third Blessing - .ברוך אתה יי, אלוהינו מלך העולם, שהחיינו, וקיימנו, והגענו לזמן הזה (Baruch atah Adonai, Elohenu Melech ha’olam, shehecheyanu, v’kiyimanu, v’higiyanu la’zman hazeh.)

Translation:

Praised are You, Our God, Ruler of the universe, Who has given us life and sustained us and enabled us to reach this season.

ALSO READ| Parth Samthaan's Reaction To Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda’s Romance Will Surprise You

ALSO READ| Madonna Gets Inked For The First Time, Expresses Love For Family Through Tattoo