Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Marathi That One Can Send To Their Friends & Family

On Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Hanuman, Ram's most faithful follower, is worshipped by the Hindus. It is said that if one wants to bring an end to their sorrow and pray to Lord Ram they have to do it through Hanuman. The auspicious day is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Hindu Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman or Bajrang Bali or Vanara God, as he is also known as, was born on this day. Hence, to honour his birthday, people celebrate Hanuman Jayanthi.

Marathi wishes for Hanuman Jayanti 2020

According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanthi 2020 falls on the English date of April 8, 2020. The Purnima tithi will, however, start from 12:01 pm on Wednesday, April 7 and end on April 8 at 08:04 am. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and virility and is also worshipped to triumph over evil.

For the worship of Lord Hanuman, devotees are expected to offer a red cloth or cloth smeared with vermillion. The flowers marigold and rose are considered sacred to him while laddoos and halwa are also offered as offerings. People wish each other on this auspicious day as a part of the celebration. For all those who want to wish their friends and family in Marathi, here are some Hanuman Jayanthi wishes in Marathi:

भीमरूपी महारुद्रा वज्र हनुमान मारुती

वनारी अंजनीसूता रामदूता प्रभंजना

महाबली प्राणदाता सकळा उठवी बळे

सौख्यकारी दुखहारी दूतवैष्णव गायका…

हनुमान जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

अंजनीच्या सुता तुला रामाचं वरदान…

एक मुखाने बोला, बोला जय जय हनुमान…

हनुमान जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!!

फक्त तुम्हाला हनुमान जयंतीबद्दल शुभेच्छा

मे हनुमान तुमची आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबाला आशीर्वाद दे!

जय बजरंग बाली

देव हनुमानाने तुम्हाला आशीर्वाद द्यावा

शक्ती आणि शहाणपण सह

आनंदी हनुमान जयंती

मी आनंद, सद्भाव आणि समृद्धीची इच्छा करतो

हनुमान जयंतीवर

आपण आणि आपल्या कुटुंबासाठी

हनुमान जयंतीवर शुभेच्छा

मे लॉर्ड हनुमन

नेहमी तुमच्यावर त्याचे आशीर्वाद बांधा

आनंदी हनुमान जयंती

Picture messages for Hanuman Jayanti 2020

Image credit: mannmajhe.blogspot.com

Image credit: SmitCreaction.com

Image credit: ajabgjab.com

