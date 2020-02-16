'Hanuman Too Gives Some Wins': Sanjay Raut's Quip At BJP In Saamana After Delhi Debacle

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut continued his barrage of stinging jibes at ex-ally BJP over the latter's disastrous loss in the Delhi Assembly saying that Lord Hanuman "too gives some wins", in reference to Arvind Kejriwal's revelation that he is the lord's devotee. In a Sunday editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut held that Delhi polls proved, BJP is not invincible and listed out his observations of the party's debacle.

"The result of the Delhi Assembly elections has shown that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are not invincible. Secondly, voters are not dishonest. A whirlwind of religion is created, but they do not flow into it. Ram is the victory of faith but Hanuman too gives some wins. This happened in Delhi," Sanjay Raut said in his column. "BJP collapsed like a bungalow made of cards," he added.

'BJP's balloon has started exploding', NRI told Raut

Raut also narrated his experience of the day the results of the Delhi polls were declared. "I had landed in Uzbekistan when the Delhi Assembly election result was announced. Outside Tashkent Airport, two Indians, who have been living there for 15 years, said to me, 'BJP's balloon has started exploding. Lord Ram is also not ready to help them'. This is not surprising when an Indian, who lives on foreign soil, says." In a tweet on Saturday, Sanjay Raut shared a photo of him standing near a bust of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

Reasons for BJP's unsuccessful bid for power

Sanjay Raut went on to make some scathing observations that he said led to BJP's unsuccessful bid for power in the national capital. He said that the burden of winning the election was placed on PM Narendra Modi's shoulders that proved to be unsuccessful. Next, Raut said Amit Shah put everything in the pit to win this contest, even missing parliament sessions to campaign in the polls, but people turned him down.

Raut held that BJP hurled jibes like 'terrorist' and 'anarchist' against Arvind Kejriwal and even went on to ridicule him for being a 'Hanuman devotee', but this eventually helped AAP in polls. Citing AAP's solid performance in constituencies across communal lines, the editorial said, "Kejriwal was voted by Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Dalits and Sikhs. Voters did not listen to the country's popular PM and strong home minister."

Livelihood matters more

"Ram temple, Article 370, Kashmir, surgical strike, these issues were firmly held by the BJP. But until the end, the issue of livelihood proved to be important and people put Kejriwal on the lead. The one who will not vote for the BJP is a traitor, the BJP campaigners were saying this. Delhi is the capital of the country, Delhi voted against the BJP," the Saamana editorial concluded.

