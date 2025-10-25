Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Wishes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends and Family

Days after Diwali, India will revel in the festivities of Chhath Puja 2025. The Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and his consort Usha will be celebrated from today, October 25. The four-day festivities will begin with the traditional Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya (evening offering), and conclude with Usha Arghya (morning offering). Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated with great fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

Unlike most other festivals, during Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to nature, instead of idol worship. People observe a fast (sometimes even without drinking water) from sunrise to sunset. They offer prayers standing in rivers or ponds and offer bhog and argh (water) to the rising sun while singing traditional Chhath geet. The core of the four-day festivities lies in expressing gratitude to Surya Dev (Sun God), who is considered to be the source of life and energy.

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

Chhath Puja 2025: Warm wishes and greetings

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

May the divine rays of the Sun God bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

Wishing you strength, positivity, and blessings from Surya Dev. Have a blissful and prosperous Chhath Puja!

On this Chhath Puja, may your home be filled with happiness, success, and divine energy.

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik



Let’s celebrate the spirit of devotion, purity, and gratitude. Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja!

As the sun rises with new hope and positivity, may all your dreams come true. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the eternal energy of the sun bless you with good health and wealth. Shubh Chhath Puja!



Also Read: Chhath Puja 2025 Dates: When Is Nahay Khay, Kharna And Arghya?

Advertisement

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

WhatsApp Messages to share with friends and family on Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

Wishing you and your loved ones peace, prosperity, and devotion this Chhath Puja 2025. May the blessings of Surya Dev fill your life with light and hope.

On the auspicious day of Chhath Puja 2025, may your devotion shine as bright as the sun and your heart be filled with divine peace.

Wishing you and your family happiness, peace, and success on this sacred occasion of Chhath Puja.

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with strength, devotion, and fulfilment of all your desires.



Also Read: Chhath Puja 2025: How To Observe Nirjala Vrat?

Chhath Puja wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik



Let this Chhath Puja be a celebration of purity, patience, and faith. Shubh Chhath!

On this holy festival, may your home be filled with laughter, love, and divine light.

Let’s thank the eternal Sun God for energy, health, and abundance. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the holy rays of Surya Dev illuminate your life and remove all obstacles. Shubh Chhath!



Also Read: DYK Chhath Puja Can Impact Marine Life? Know Ways To Protect It