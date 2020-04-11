Happy Easter Memes That Will Make You The Meme King/Queen In Your Circles

While people are maintaining social distancing and celebrating Easter at home, there are many Easter-related memes that are being calculated on social media. They are all not only funny and quirky, but also a great way to entertain oneself while remaining the spirit of the festival. These funny Easter memes will certainly light up your family and friends groups.
Is it too soon to bust out the greatest easter meme of all time? #goodfriday #easter #yolo #jk #lol pic.twitter.com/v94lzUzDuF— Sharon Anderson (@mindtheimage) April 10, 2020
#memes #memesdaily #Easter #coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/I1aWgF2CVQ— SHIƝЄ •🦋🌻🌈✨🔮• (@Shine_Aaliyah7) April 11, 2020
Happy Thursday! #morninghumor #easter #easteregghunt #money #dollarbills #memes #humor pic.twitter.com/YTLnXN6JaO— Sweetbettysbakery (@thesweetbettys) April 9, 2020
Happy Tuesday! #morninghumor #easter #dustbunnies #decoration #memes #humor pic.twitter.com/JY3U789bQY— Sweetbettysbakery (@thesweetbettys) April 7, 2020
#Jesus #Easter #Memes #Humor #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oEHUCIq4nf— 𝓗𝔢𝔵𝔵𝔵 𝓑𝔢𝔞𝔰𝔱 (@HexxxBeast) April 7, 2020
Yep! That's pretty accurate to be fair!#memes #lockdown #QuarentineLife #Easter2020 #Covid_19 #CoronavirusPandemic #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/vz9URp65EA— Darren Claxton (@DarrenJClaxton) March 21, 2020
Getting ahead of the #Easter season with a timely meme from #TheTenCommandments. 😆#YulBrynner #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/duayc8pA5s— CybersmithIO 🇨🇦🏡 (@cybersmithIO) April 5, 2020
The best Easter is one spent at home with your Peeps! 🐥 Hope everyone has a fun easter weekend.#easter #egghunt #meme #funny #peeps #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/iwMALgQ4ez— Central Computers (@centralcomputer) April 10, 2020
