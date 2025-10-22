Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Instagram & WhatsApp Status to Share

Days after wrapping up the celebrations of Diwali, the festivities continue with Govardhan Puja. The festival is observed to honour Lord Krishna’s act of lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Gokul from torrential rains. Observed a day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja—also known as Annakut—symbolises gratitude towards nature. This year, Govardhan Puja is celebrated today, October 22. Devotees across India will offer prayers, prepare a variety of dishes, and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and rangolis to seek blessings from Lord Krishna.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with friends and family on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2025 wishes

Wishing you and your family a blessed Govardhan Puja filled with happiness, health, and prosperity!

May Lord Krishna bless you with strength, devotion, and wisdom this Govardhan Puja.



On this sacred day, let’s offer gratitude to nature and celebrate the divine bond between humans and the earth.

May the blessings of Lord Krishna protect you from all evils and fill your home with joy and peace.

Happy Govardhan Puja! May this day inspire you to cherish every blessing and live with love and humility.



WhatsApp status to share on Govardhan Puja

“Faith can lift mountains—Happy Govardhan Puja!” 🌄✨

“Celebrating love, nature, and divine protection. #GovardhanPuja2025”

“Annakut vibes only! Grateful for Lord Krishna’s blessings 💚”

