Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Whatsapp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share With Friends, Family, Loved Ones

Hariyali Teej 2025: Just two days before Nag Panchami, married women celebrate the auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej. Also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravan Teej, which is one of the most vibrant festivals in the Hindu religion, is celebrated on July 27 this year. It marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is symbolic of marital bliss, devotion, and the arrival of the monsoon season. Women dress in green, apply mehendi, swing on decorated jhulas, and pray for the well-being of their spouses and future partners. The day is primarily celebrated by married women who perform puja and observe fast for the long life of their husbands. Here are some WhatsApp messages and wishes to brighten up your loved ones’ Hariyali Teej celebrations:

Hariyali Teej wishes

1. May Goddess Parvati bless you with a loving marriage, good health, and unending happiness. Happy Hariyali Teej 2025!

2. Let’s celebrate the divine love of Shiva and Parvati. Wishing you a day filled with devotion and festivity. Happy Teej!

3. On this beautiful Teej, may your heart be filled with joy and your home with harmony. Hariyali Teej ki shubhkamnayein!

4. May the greenery of Teej bring freshness to your life and relationships. Have a blessed Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali Teej messages to send on WhatsApp to friends and family

1. Wishing you a Teej full of tradition, togetherness, and timeless memories. Stay happy and blessed!

2. This Teej, may your fast be as strong as your love and your smile as radiant as your green bangles.

3. To all the wonderful women in my life – may your lives be as colourful and joyful as the swings of Teej.

4. Celebrate this day with mehendi on your hands, love in your heart, and blessings all around. Happy Hariyali Teej!



Happy Hariyali Teej messages for wife

1. On this sacred day, I thank Lord Shiva for blessing me with a life partner like you. Happy Teej, my love.

2. May our bond continue to grow stronger, just like Shiva and Parvati’s eternal love. Wishing you a joyful Hariyali Teej!

3. You make every day special, but today I celebrate you even more. Happy Teej, my beautiful partner.



Hariyali Teej Whatsapp status

1. Green bangles. Sweet songs. Festive hearts. Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! 💚

2. May the colours of Teej bring harmony, peace, and prosperity into your life.

