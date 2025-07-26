Hariyali Teej 2025: Why Do Women Wear Green On The Auspicious Day?

Hariyali Teej 2025: The festival holds a special significance in the Hindu culture. Also known as Shravani Teej, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in parts of North India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. The auspicious day falls every year during the monsoon season. The celebration kicks off with an early morning bath, the wearing hues of green attire, and the gathering of women to apply Mehendi, sing traditional songs, and enjoy swing rides. One of the most visible symbols of this festival is the colour green, commonly worn by women during the celebrations.

Why is wearing a green saree and green bangles a big part of Hariyali Teej celebration?

One of the most notable aspects of Hariyali Teej is the tradition of wearing green outfits. Be it bangles, suits or sarees, women embrace the colours of greens. The colour green symbolises nature, fertility, and prosperity. During the month of Shravan, the earth is lush with greenery due to the monsoon rains, and Hariyali Teej marks this seasonal renewal. By wearing green, women reflect the vibrant natural surroundings and honour the lush beauty of the season.



Also Read: Hariyali Teej 2025: Know Significance, Rituals, Date, and Shubh Muhurat

Green is also considered an auspicious colour in Hindu tradition, especially for married women. Therefore, the colour is more than just a fashion choice; it is deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism. The colour reflects the freshness and vitality of the season and is considered one of Lord Shiva's favoured colours. Thus, donning green outfits and accessories is believed to bring good fortune, marital bliss, and prosperity.



Also Read: What to Offer Lord Shiva This Sawan: 5 Powerful Rituals for Blessings

What is the significance of Hariyali Teej?

Hariyali Teej is primarily celebrated by married women for the well-being, long life, and happiness of their husbands. According to Hindu mythology, after years of penance and devotion, Goddess Parvati was finally united with Lord Shiva on this auspicious day. Her unwavering devotion and dedication moved Shiva, who promised that any woman who fasts on this day would be blessed with a husband as virtuous and loving as he. This ancient tale underscores the essence of Hariyali Teej, which is observed with devotion by both married and unmarried women. They seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva to ensure a harmonious and fulfilling marital life.



Also Read: Sawan 2025: When Is Shravan Month Beginning? Know Start And End Dates