Updated 26 August 2025 at 07:39 IST
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Photos And Whatsapp Messages To Share With Loved Ones On The Festival
Here are some warm Hartalika Teej wishes and greetings you can share with your family and friends who are celebrating the festival today.
Hartalika Teej, one of the most significant festivals for married and unmarried women, will be celebrated today, August 26, across the country. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival symbolises love, commitment, and marital bliss. Married women observe rigorous fasts, perform puja rituals, and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Share heartfelt wishes for the day with your wife or friends who are celebrating today.
Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes and quotes
May Goddess Parvati bless you with love, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej 2025!
On this Hartalika Teej, may your life be filled with peace, love, and endless blessings.
Wishing you strength to observe the fast and joy in celebrating this auspicious festival with your loved ones. Happy Teej!
May the divine bond of Shiva and Parvati inspire your relationship with love, trust, and harmony.
Sending warm wishes for Hartalika Teej. May your prayers be answered and your life shine with positivity.
Hartalika Teej quotations for WhatsApp status
Fasting with faith, celebrating with love – Happy Hartalika Teej!
On Teej, let’s celebrate love, devotion, and togetherness.
Blessed to witness another Hartalika Teej filled with traditions and prayers.
May Goddess Parvati bless every woman with strength, love, and prosperity.
Hartalika Teej vibes: devotion, fasting, and divine blessings.
