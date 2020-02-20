Mahashivratri Images You Can Send To Your Dear Ones On This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is one of the most highly anticipated festivals in India. The festival is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the nation. It marks the day of Lord Shiva's marriage. In the year 2020, Mahashivratri is being observed on February 21. Take a look at some Mahashivratri images and wishes you can send to your near and dear ones on this auspicious day.

Read: Shivaji Jayanti Wishes In Hindi To Send Your Family & Friends On This Auspicious Day

When is Mahashivratri celebrated and why?

Mahashivratri is observed on 13th/14h day of each lunar month. In an annual year, a total of whopping 12 Shivratris are observed. However, the Mahashivratri of February is considered as the most auspicious one due to the spiritual significance attached to it. The Mahashivratri, as the name suggests is a festival which is celebrated all night long. People observe fasts, do pooja, visit Shiv temple and donate milk, sweets etc to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Read: Shivaji Jayanti Images To Share With Your Family On This Auspicious Occasion

On this day, the planetary configuration is in such a way that the one's spiritual self is top-notch. As the day commences, individuals send each other Mahashivratri images, Mahashivratri photos and wish one another "Happy Mahashivratri". Here are some Mahashivratri images you can exchange with your family and friends.

Mahashivratri images, Mahashivratri photos, Happy Mahashivtri status-

Images Credit: Gyan Rajhans Instagram

Read:Radhakrishnan Written Update For February 12, 2020 | Preparations Start For Mahashivratri

Images Credit: Brij Tiwari Instagram

Read: Jammu And Kashmir Administration Reviews Arrangements For Mahashivratri

Images Credit: @infinityfactssearch Instagram