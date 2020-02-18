Shivaji Jayanti Wishes In Hindi To Send Your Family & Friends On This Auspicious Day

Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti is amidst the much-anticipated festivals in the state of Maharashtra throughout the year. Observed on February 19, 2020, this year, Maharashtrians celebrate this special day with lots of gusto and fervour. Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On the day of Shivaji Jayanti, individuals exchange Happy Shivaji Jayanti wishes through texts, emails, and letters. Let's take a look at some Shivaji Jayanti wishes in Hindi you can exchange with your family, friends, and colleagues.

Happy Shivaji Jayanti wishes in Hindi

Individuals celebrate this day by sending across some beautiful teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and wish each other. Take a look at some Happy Shivaji Jayanti wishes you can send to your friends and family via messages.

“जब एक पेड़ इतना दयालु और सहिष्णु हो सकता है की वो पेड़ को पत्थर मारने वाले इंसान को भी मीठे आम दें तो क्या एक राजा होने के नाते मुझे उस पेड़ से ज्यादा दयालु और सहिष्णु नहीं होना चाहिए।”

जब हौसले बुलन्द हो, तो पहाङ भी एक मिट्टी का ढेर लगता है

Jai Shivaji… Jai Bhavani…

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

“शत्रु को नाही कमजोर समझना चाहिए और नाही बलवान समझना चाहिए। बल्कि वो जो आपके साथ कर रहा है सिर्फ उस पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।”

“जब आप अपने लक्ष्य को तन मन से चाहोगे तो माँ भवानी की कृपा से जीत आपकी ही होगी।”

“जब लक्ष्य जीत का हो, तो हासिल करने के लिए कितना भी परिश्रम, कोई भी मूल्य , क्यो न हो उसे चुकाना ही पङता है।”

Know More About Shivaji Jayanti

The day of Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated across the state of Maharashtra will lot of enthusiasm. It is also a public holiday for the state offices and some private offices as well. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a Marathi warrior-king who is the flag-bearer of the Maratha clan in 1674. He was titled with the "Chhatrapati" honour after he helmed victory against the Mughal empire.

Every year, people remember his sacrifice and his inspirational life on this day by sending each other Shivaji Jayanti wishes. Apart from forwarding Shivaji Jayanti wishes, several schools and college-going students enact the admirable story of Shivaji Maharaj and acknowledge his contribution in Indian history.