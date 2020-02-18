Shivaji Jayanti Images To Share With Your Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the Marath warrior-king who fought for the rights of the Maratha empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that formed the genesis of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year. This year that is 2020, the festival falls on a Wednesday. People across the world who fondly call themselves as Shivbhakt, celebrate this festival with high spirits. Here are some of the images to send to your friends on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.

Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Schools: Everything You Need To Know

Shivaji Jayanti Images

Also Read: 'Shivaji: The Great Maratha' And Other Book Recommendations To Read About Shivaji Maharaj

Also Read: If You Like 'Game Of Thrones', Here Are The Fantasy Books You Should Read

Also Read: 'The Palace Of Illusions' & Other Books That Brought Mythology To The Indian Masses