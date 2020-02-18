The Debate
Shivaji Jayanti Images To Share With Your Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Festivals

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year. Here are some Shivaji Jayanti images of the legendary warrior to share on an auspicious day.

shivaji jayanti images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the Marath warrior-king who fought for the rights of the Maratha empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that formed the genesis of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year. This year that is 2020, the festival falls on a Wednesday. People across the world who fondly call themselves as Shivbhakt, celebrate this festival with high spirits. Here are some of the images to send to your friends on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. 

Shivaji Jayanti Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shivaji maharaj (@shivaji_maharaj252) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shivaji maharaj (@shivaji_maharaj252) on

