Happy Nag Panchami Messages 2020 To Forward To Your Friends And Family

Nag Panchami is a popular Hindu festival where devotees worship snakes. This auspicious Hindu festival is observed by the Hindu Lunar calendar and celebrated each year on the fifth day of the month of Shravana. On the day of Nag Panchami, the devotees of ‘Nag Devta’ worship all type of statues of snakes. Some of them also worship photos, posters and paintings of mythological snakes or 'Nagas'. And it is also observed that some of the people seek Darshan of live snakes on this day and offer milk to them.
In some popular states, like Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is celebrated on the dark half of the same month. This auspicious festival is linked to the beginning of the Mahabharata epic. 25th July is the day when Naga Panchami will be celebrated this year. So, here are some beautiful messages to forward to your friends and family on the Naga Panchami 2020.
Naag Panchami is a day
When all wishes come true
So here’s my only wish
May happiness come to you
Happy Naag Panchami
May the snakes of Shiva
Drink milk and bless you today
May this Naag Panchami
Throw all your problems away
Happy Naag Panchami
On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami
May your life be a blissful paradise
May Shiva guide and protect you
In a dear friends disguise
Shiva blesses you day and night
You are a devotee in his sight
Nagaraj will send smiles your way
Wish you a Happy Naag Panchami Day
On the auspicious occasion of Naag Panchami
May you get all that you deserve in life
May Lord bless you with love and care
And end all the worries and strife
May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles
May all your dreams come true
These are my wishes straight from the heart
Coming especially for you
Happy Naag Panchami
Luck, success and courage too
May this day bring fortune for you
Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live
You will receive more than you give
Happy Nag Panchami
May Lord Shiva bless you with luck
On this Nag Panchami day
May all your dreams come true
And every obstacle fade away
Happy Nag Panchami!
May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!
Om Namah Shivaye
Chant the name of the lord with love
May you be blessed in every way
By heavens up above
Happy Nag Panchami
May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.
