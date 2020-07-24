Happy Nag Panchami Messages 2020 To Forward To Your Friends And Family

Nag Panchami is a popular Hindu festival where devotees worship snakes. This auspicious Hindu festival is observed by the Hindu Lunar calendar and celebrated each year on the fifth day of the month of Shravana. On the day of Nag Panchami, the devotees of ‘Nag Devta’ worship all type of statues of snakes. Some of them also worship photos, posters and paintings of mythological snakes or 'Nagas'. And it is also observed that some of the people seek Darshan of live snakes on this day and offer milk to them.

In some popular states, like Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is celebrated on the dark half of the same month. This auspicious festival is linked to the beginning of the Mahabharata epic. 25th July is the day when Naga Panchami will be celebrated this year. So, here are some beautiful messages to forward to your friends and family on the Naga Panchami 2020.

Nag Panchami messages to send to your family and friends on the day-

Naag Panchami is a day

When all wishes come true

So here’s my only wish

May happiness come to you

Happy Naag Panchami May the snakes of Shiva

Drink milk and bless you today

May this Naag Panchami

Throw all your problems away

Happy Naag Panchami On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami

May your life be a blissful paradise

May Shiva guide and protect you

In a dear friends disguise Shiva blesses you day and night

You are a devotee in his sight

Nagaraj will send smiles your way

Wish you a Happy Naag Panchami Day

On the auspicious occasion of Naag Panchami May you get all that you deserve in life May Lord bless you with love and care And end all the worries and strife

May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles May all your dreams come true These are my wishes straight from the heart Coming especially for you Happy Naag Panchami

Luck, success and courage too May this day bring fortune for you Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live You will receive more than you give Happy Nag Panchami

May Lord Shiva bless you with luck On this Nag Panchami day May all your dreams come true And every obstacle fade away Happy Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!

Om Namah Shivaye Chant the name of the lord with love May you be blessed in every way By heavens up above Happy Nag Panchami

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.

