Nag Panchami 2020: Date, Meaning, History & Significance Of The Day

The Nag Panchami date is July 24, 2020. Nag Panchmi is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to the Naga Devta, meaning the God of snakes. Further, this festival is majorly celebrated in India and Nepal. The Nag Panchami 2020 is celebrated on July 24, 2020. Here is some information about the Nag Panchami festival.

Image Source: Unsplash

Nag Panchami 2020 tithi:

Naga Panchami 2020 will commence at 2:34 pm on July 24. Further, this festival will come to an end on July 25 at 12:02 pm.

Nag Panchami Meaning:

‘Nag’ is a Sanskrit word which means ‘snake’. Nag Panchmi is dedicated to the Naga Devta. Further, this festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shravana month. However, states like Gujarat and Rajasthan celebrate Nag Panchami during the dark half of Shravana’s fortnight.

Nag Panchami celebrations:

During this festival, a serpent statue is given a royal bath with milk. Further, live snakes are also worshipped on this day. Owing to a religious convention, several people offer milk to the cobra.

Nag Panchami history:

Here is an insight into the history of Nag Panchami. According to mythological sources, the river Yamuna inhabited a dangerous snake named 'Kalia'. Further, this snake had been poisoning the river. Hence the people of Brij, Uttar Pradesh started facing a water shortage. It was Lord Krishna, who finally came to the rescue of the people.

According to mythology, Lord Krishna forced the snake to remove poison from the Yamuna. However, after ‘Kalia’ removed the poison from the river, Lord Krishna blessed him. Further, he said that people would pray to the snake God on the occasion of Nag Panchami, every year. Krishna also said that people would offer milk to snakes on Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami significance:

On the occasion of Nag Panchami, people seek blessings for their family from the Naga Devta or the God of snakes. Further, people also seek protection from evil on this occasion. According to mythology, when Lord Krishna blessed Kalia he said that those who would offer milk to snakes on Nag Panchami would always be protected from evil forces.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock