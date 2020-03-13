Rang Panchami 2020: Status, Whatsapp Messages, And SMS For Loved Ones

Rang Panchami status and Rang Panchami greetings are here. It is a festival of joy and colours and is best celebrated by filling the lives of your loved ones with colours. Rang Panchami greetings are not mandatory, but a text message to those whom you cannot indulge in colouring with is the best way to be a rangrez. Read more to know about the Rang Panchami status to have a colourful Rang Panchami 2020:

Rang Panchami status for a happy Rang Panchami 2020

Auspicious Red, Sunkissed Gold, Soothing Silver, Pretty Purple. Blissful Blue, Forever Green. I wish you and your family is blessed with the most colourful Rang Panchami.

Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship, I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Rang Panchami with a lot of fun.

May God bless you with: Colours of Joy; Colours of Love; Colours of Happiness; Colours of Friendship; And all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

Red 4 prosperity. Green 4 happiness, blue 4 longevity, orange 4 progress, pink 4 friendship. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

God has been very kind to give us different colours of life so that we may enjoy ourselves as humans to the fullest. May you enjoy the colours of Rang Panchami.

Lal, gulabi, neela, pila hathon me liya samet, Holi ke din rangenge sajni, kar ke meethi bhet. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

Khuda kare har saal chand ban k aaye din ka ujala shan ban k aaye kabhi dur na ho apke chehre se hansi Ye Holi Ka tyohar aisa mehman ban k aaye. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

Dete hain aapko hum dil se ye duaayein, Holi ke rang aapke jeevan mein bhar yayein, aapke sabhi sapne chutki mein poore hon, aapke jeevan mein dukh kabhi na aayein. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

Green for grass, orange for sunlight, and white for a peaceful life ahead. Go out and paint the town in your own colours. The world is a playground.

There is always a place for you at the table. So do not be scared. Life can be unfair, but it does not matter. Go paint your life with these amazing colours. This is your day, and your life.

