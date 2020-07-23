Nag Panchami Images To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Nag Panchami is a special Hindu festival where people worship snakes. This festival is celebrated each year on the fifth day of the month of Shravana, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, people worship silver, stone, wood, gold, or bronze statues of snakes. People also worship photos and paintings of mythological snakes or 'nags'.

Moreover, live snakes are also worshipped by many people. Naga Panchami is an important Hindu festival that is connected to the mythological epic of the Mahabharata. Here are some Nag Panchami images that you can share with your friends and family on this Nag Panchami 2020.

Happy Nag Panchami 2020: Nag Panchami images to share on social media

Nagas whose domain is the enchanted Patala-loka, where the realm filled with gems, gold and other earthly treasures, are the natural guardians of those treasures.#NaagPanchami#Nagpanchami



(Images at YSRR state museum, Hyderabad) pic.twitter.com/MqrlnA7lPN — Hrushikesh Swain (@RishiHks) August 5, 2019

Wishing everyone a blessed #Nagpanchami .

The day marks with offering Milk/Tender Coconut Abhisheka at the anthills or Naga Shrines.

As we revere Naga & worship them,let us affirm to protect fellow creatures all the time & help them survive without causing harm to their habitat. pic.twitter.com/FOXUx7xgkJ — Vinyas Shetty | विन्यास शेट्टी (@vinyasshetty) August 5, 2019

Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain (on the third floor of Mahakaal temple) opens only once in a year, on नाग पंचमी। #NagPanchami #हर_हर_महादेव #सावन pic.twitter.com/OwWFR8b61M — शनि मिश्रा (@mishra_shani) July 22, 2019

#NagPanchami is the traditional worship of serpents or snakes & is aimed to protect and please snakes for better rain, safety & prosperity pic.twitter.com/2t3nBeRufL — templefolks (@templefolkscom) July 27, 2017

Importance of Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami is a highly auspicious festival that is celebrated on the bright half of the fifth day of Shravana. In some states, like Rajasthan and Gujarat, Naga Panchami is celebrated on the dark half of the same month. Live snakes are worshipped in some places with the help of snake charmers. This auspicious festival is linked to the beginning of the Mahabharata epic.

According to the Mahabharata, the sage Astika was tasked to stop King Janamejaya from committing the sacrifice of snakes during a Sarpa Satra. This time of sacrifice was when the sage Vaisampayana first recited the story of the Mahabharata. This whole sacrifice was started by King Janamejaya to avenge the death of his father, Parikshita, who passed away due to a venomous snake bite.

Janamejaya wanted to eliminate all serpents, including the king of snakes, Takshaka. However, the sacrifice was stopped and the snakes/nagas were saved when sage Astika arrived at the sacrificial altar. Astika convinced King Janamejaya to spare the snake king during the Shukla Paksha Panchami day in the month of Shravana. Which is why this day is celebrated as Nag Panchami by Hindus.

Nag Panchami's date is different each year as the festival follows the Hindu lunar calendar. Nag Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020. On this day, snakes are worshipped with offerings of milk, sweets, flowers, and lamps.

