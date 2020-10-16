Navratri 2020: See The Start & End Date Along With Full Schedule

Navratri is one of the major Indian festivals. As Navratri 2020 is around the corner, people all across India are already gearing up for this 9-day long celebration. In addition to the exquisite decorations, the scrumptious food offerings made to goddess Durga and the vibrant celebrations with music and dance, Navratri will also mark the end of Pitra Paksha.

Pitra Paksha is a 16-day period in Hindu calendar when practising Hindus pay homage to their ancestor, mainly via food offerings. Read on to know more details about Navratri 2020.

Navratri 2020 Details

What is the significance of Navratri?

A report on Jagran reveals that, Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ and this year the festival will commence from October 17. The auspicious days will last till October 25. On October 25/26, Vijayadashami will be celebrated, (Dussehra) will be celebrated. Dussehra usually marks the ending of Navratri. Ardent devotees worship all the nine forms of Goddess Durga, during this nine-day period. The forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Durga Puja in Bengal

During this period, the devotees in the Indian State of West Bengal, organise and take part in 5-day festivities which will begin from October 22 and will last till 26. During this period, practicing Bengalis celebrate the victory of Maa Durga, an embodiment of power, over the King of Demons, Mahishasura. All devotees must take note that this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 AM on Oct 23, 2020, and ends at 06:58 AM on Oct 24, 2020. Sandhi Puja Muhurat will begin from 06:34 AM and last till 07:22 AM.

Important days and dates during Navratri 2020

October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

