Pawan Singh's New Song 'Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La' Hits The Right Chords Before Navratri

Pawan Singh has delighted his followers with new music which has been released just before the Navratri season. Fans have been listening to the devotional song and enjoying it. The song Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La has been trending on social media for a while and fans believe it will soon cross the million mark. In his previous few bhajans, the singer has managed to cross 2 million in just two days. Thus fans believe that Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La will also become the next top song for singer Pawan Singh.

Also Read | Latest Romantic Song: Pawan Singh's Heartbreak Number Trends High On YouTube

Pawan Singh's new song Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La out now

Also Read | 'Lollipop Lagelu' Singer Pawan Singh Makes His Way Into The Hindi Music Industry

Pawan Singh has always maintained a huge fan base with his amazing bhajans that he releases during auspicious moments. Thus, prior to the beginning of Navratri, the singer has released Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La as his next single. The Bhojpuri star, however, released another bhajan a while ago which ranked on the trending page in India. His fans were thrilled to watch him get tremendous support. It was observed that the song Naihar Se Apna Manga Liye crossed 2 million views in just a matter of hours.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Wild Grooving To 'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick', Watch Video

The song Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La has also been spreading with the same amount of enthusiasm among devotees. At the time of this writing, the song stood at just a few views shy of 1 million. The song is expected to cross the million mark soon enough with the immense love fans have been showing to the devotional song.

The song also features a renowned singer named Priyanka Singh. Fans have left several positive comments for Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La. The video of the song has also gone on to garner over 35 thousand likes and is still growing. According to Hindi Rush, the song Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La has been penned down by Prakash Ammo and composed by Chhote Baba. The song Pahle Parchi Pe Likh La has been released on the official Youtube channel of Wave Music. It has been growing rapidly in popularity as the devotees continue to share the song.

Also Read | MLA Pawan Singh: BJP Office Vandalised By TMC People In West Bengal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.