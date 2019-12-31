Urdu Shayari For 2020 That You Can Share With Friends And Family

The year is about to end and we are on the last page of the chapter that is 2019. The whole world is indulging in the party vibes, and the air is filled with a great mood. On the occasion here are some Shayari, in Hindi and in Urdu, that one can use while greeting and meeting friends and family. Read on to know more about the best Shayari as the year ends and a new year begins.

Best Shayari for 2020 that are perfect for the occasion

Aae kuchh abr kuchh sharāb aae

is ke baad aae jo azaab aae

bām-e-mīnā se māhtāb utre

dast-e-sāqī meñ āftāb aae Hamne aazmaye kaie rang theey

par jindagi hi kuch berang se thi

ab ki bar kuch naya dhang hai

naye saal ke kuch naye raang hai Ik saal gayā ik saal nayā hai aane ko

par vaqt kā ab bhī hosh nahīñ dīvāne ko



Kuchh ḳhushiyāñ kuchh aañsū de kar Taal gayā

jīvan kā ik aur sunahrā saal gayā

Gulo ki shokhiya jo bharue aake loot gaye

Naye saal mai rishte kuch purine chhut gaye Aaj ik aur baras biit gayā us ke baġhair

jis ke hote hue hote the zamāne mere Na shab o roz hī badle haiñ na haal achchhā hai

kis barhaman ne kahā thā ki ye saal achchhā hai

Dekhiye paate haiñ ushshāq butoñ se kyā faiz

ik barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai Jis barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai

us ko dafnāo mire haath kī rekhāoñ meñ Tū nayā hai to dikhā sub.h na.ī shaam na.ī

varna in āñkhoñ ne dekhe haiñ na.e saal ka.ī Na koī rañj kā lamha kisī ke paas aa.e

ḳhudā kare ki nayā saal sab ko raas aa.e

