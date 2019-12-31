Urdu Shayari For 2020 That You Can Share With Friends And Family

The year is about to end and we are on the last page of the chapter that is 2019. The whole world is indulging in the party vibes, and the air is filled with a great mood. On the occasion here are some Shayari, in Hindi and in Urdu, that one can use while greeting and meeting friends and family. Read on to know more about the best Shayari as the year ends and a new year begins.
Aae kuchh abr kuchh sharāb aae
is ke baad aae jo azaab aae
bām-e-mīnā se māhtāb utre
dast-e-sāqī meñ āftāb aae
Hamne aazmaye kaie rang theey
par jindagi hi kuch berang se thi
ab ki bar kuch naya dhang hai
naye saal ke kuch naye raang hai
Ik saal gayā ik saal nayā hai aane ko
par vaqt kā ab bhī hosh nahīñ dīvāne ko
Kuchh ḳhushiyāñ kuchh aañsū de kar Taal gayā
jīvan kā ik aur sunahrā saal gayā
Gulo ki shokhiya jo bharue aake loot gaye
Naye saal mai rishte kuch purine chhut gaye
Aaj ik aur baras biit gayā us ke baġhair
jis ke hote hue hote the zamāne mere
Na shab o roz hī badle haiñ na haal achchhā hai
kis barhaman ne kahā thā ki ye saal achchhā hai
Dekhiye paate haiñ ushshāq butoñ se kyā faiz
ik barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai
Jis barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai
us ko dafnāo mire haath kī rekhāoñ meñ
Tū nayā hai to dikhā sub.h na.ī shaam na.ī
varna in āñkhoñ ne dekhe haiñ na.e saal ka.ī
Na koī rañj kā lamha kisī ke paas aa.e
ḳhudā kare ki nayā saal sab ko raas aa.e
