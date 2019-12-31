The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Urdu Shayari For 2020 That You Can Share With Friends And Family

Festivals

Urdu Shayari for 2020 is already here as the year comes to an end, and a new year is set to begin. Read on to know these great Urdu Shayari.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
happy new year hindi shayari

The year is about to end and we are on the last page of the chapter that is 2019. The whole world is indulging in the party vibes, and the air is filled with a great mood. On the occasion here are some Shayari, in Hindi and in Urdu, that one can use while greeting and meeting friends and family. Read on to know more about the best Shayari as the year ends and a new year begins.

READ | John Abraham Reveals He Took Only 5 Days Off In 18 Years, Says 'I'm A Workaholic'

Best Shayari for 2020 that are perfect for the occasion 

Aae kuchh abr kuchh sharāb aae
is ke baad aae jo azaab aae
bām-e-mīnā se māhtāb utre
dast-e-sāqī meñ āftāb aae

Hamne aazmaye kaie rang theey
par jindagi hi kuch berang se thi
ab ki bar kuch naya dhang hai
naye saal ke kuch naye raang hai

Ik saal gayā ik saal nayā hai aane ko
par vaqt kā ab bhī hosh nahīñ dīvāne ko

Kuchh ḳhushiyāñ kuchh aañsū de kar Taal gayā
jīvan kā ik aur sunahrā saal gayā

READ | 4 Upcoming Mobile Phones In 2020 That You Must Check Out Right Away

Gulo ki shokhiya jo bharue aake loot gaye
Naye saal mai rishte kuch purine chhut gaye

Aaj ik aur baras biit gayā us ke baġhair
jis ke hote hue hote the zamāne mere

Na shab o roz hī badle haiñ na haal achchhā hai
kis barhaman ne kahā thā ki ye saal achchhā hai

READ | Kader Khan's Death Anniversary: Check Out The Actor's Most Memorable Dialogues

Dekhiye paate haiñ ushshāq butoñ se kyā faiz
ik barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai

Jis barahman ne kahā hai ki ye saal achchhā hai
us ko dafnāo mire haath kī rekhāoñ meñ

Tū nayā hai to dikhā sub.h na.ī shaam na.ī
varna in āñkhoñ ne dekhe haiñ na.e saal ka.ī

Na koī rañj kā lamha kisī ke paas aa.e
ḳhudā kare ki nayā saal sab ko raas aa.e

READ | Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Stan Lee's Heartwarming Response To The Film

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
FM:102 LAKH CRORE WORTH INFRA PROJ
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL