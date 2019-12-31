Happy New Year Wishes To Send To Your Family And Friends On WhatsApp

New Year 2020 is just around the corner. It is the last day of 2019 and today is the day you wish your loved ones a happy and a prosperous New Year. You might have a lot to say, sometimes saying it with a sweet message is just the right thing to do. Here is a compilation of some of the best Happy New Year wishes.

Happy New Year Wishes

1) FINALLY

Today is the last day of the Calendar Year 2019.

To My Creator, I say Thank You.

To my true friends, I appreciate you all.

To those who showed me, Love, I'm grateful.

To those who hurt me, I forgive and forget.

To those, I really hurt, I'm so sorry, please forgive me.

To those who challenged me, let's do it again.

To those, I showed love to, I still love you and I ALWAYS WILL.

To those who helped me, I am so grateful and will reciprocate in due season.

THANK YOU FOR MAKING

2019

A FRUITFUL YEAR FOR ME.....

WISHING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY PROSPEROUS NEW CALENDAR YEAR 2020

2) Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

3) Your Luggage Should Contain Only the Best Souvenirs from 2019.

The Bad & the Sad Moments Should be Left in the Garbage.

The Duration of the Flight will be 12 Months.

So, Please Tighten Your Seat Belts!!!! The Next Stop Over will be of Health, Love, Joy, Harmony, Well-being & Peace.

We Offer You the Following Menu, Which will be Served During the Flight...

4) Before 2019 Ends, Let me Thank All the People Like You, Who Made 2019 Beautiful for Me. Have a Great Last Day of the Year.

5) Life is full of ups and downs but thanks to you guys, I can never feel down. Thanks for being my support. I love you so much, Happy New Year. May God bless you. Happy New Year! I hope all your endeavours in 2020 are successful.

6) New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

