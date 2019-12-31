Fun Party Ideas For Families And Kids To Ring In The New Year

New Year’s is a great time to spend some quality time with your family. Especially, if you have small kids at home, the experience becomes even more fun. There are plenty of new things and traditions that you can try for new years that will make your kid enjoy it to the fullest. Here are some new ideas for things you can do on new years for your kid-

New year party ideas for kids

Board games

No child is ever too old for playing board games. New Year's Eve is a good time to gather the family around the table to enjoy some board games. You can have a tournament that lasts until midnight. In addition to board games, there are also other fun New Year’s party games like guessing other guests' resolutions, New Year’s karaoke, and more. These ideas for kids’ party are designed to entertain guests of all ages at your celebration.

Mock countdowns

If the kids at your celebration are too young to stay up until midnight, you can have a mock countdown at a more suitable time. Simply change the clocks so that they will strike 12 when it is actually only 8 or 9 p.m, to make them feel like they too were a part of it. Hand out noisemakers, party hats, and confetti to toss when the countdown ends. This is a great way for kids to be a part of the celebration and still get to bed on time.

Celebrate with balloons

Maybe you can’t have a ball drop in your home, but you can definitely have a bunch of balloons drop as you ring in the New Year. Use a balloon drop kit or make your own by filling some netting or a plastic tablecloth with inflated balloons. Another fun idea using balloons is to have each child write a resolution or wish for the New Year on a piece of paper. Have them each fold their paper and place it inside a balloon. Then fill the balloons with helium, tie them with ribbon, and have the kids release them into the air as the clock strikes 12.

