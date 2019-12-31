You Can Head To Any Of These Cocktail Bars In Mumbai To Celebrate Your New Year's Eve

Mumbai delivers some luxurious cocktail bars, offering different range and flavours. Mumbai is loaded with bars and pubs which has some fun events every weekend and on other festive occasions days. Many bars offer crafted beers, imported wines, and branded whiskeys. Mumbai has it all, from low-key bars to the most luxurious bars, where you can enjoy with your friends and family. Here's our pick of the top 3 cocktail bars in the city-

3 popular cocktail bars in Mumbai

Toit

This Bangalore brewery replaced the BlueFrog of Lower Parel nearly a year ago. It has a brightly lit decoration and an efficient layout. The place has an awesome atmosphere that will make you want to go back there again and gain. Tout has a great selection of pocket-friendly beers. The bar also serves the best food, wood-fired pizzas and fun appetizers such as haleem samosas, ghee roast prawns and more. Also, be sure to get here before 7 pm if you want to reserve a table for yourself.

House of Nomad

House of Nomad is mostly crowded with celebrities from Bollywood. It is a cocktail bar that is inside Bandra’s Taj Lands’ End. They offer yummy food with different alcoholic drinks and cocktails. The place has some beautiful interior. You can take your partner on a romantic date here. The place is also ideal for an office party or friend's reunion.

Lord of the drinks

The place offers cool cocktails with some luxurious interior and atmosphere. Lord of the drinks is one of the best bars in Mumbai when it comes to partying and enjoying some cocktails. The place has a great party vibe to it and holds several prestigious events and parties in its premise. If you are wondering, where to have an amazing new year party, the place must definitely be included in your list.

