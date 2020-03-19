Happy Nowruz Wishes To Send To Your Friends And Family On The Occasion

Nowruz is one of the most auspicious days for Persians and Iranians as it marks their new year. Nowruz not only marks the Persian New Year but it is also the first day of the spring season. This year, Nowruz will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020. This festival is widely celebrated in India and in Middle Eastern countries.

Nowruz wishes for 2020

Tomorrow is Nowruz, the widely celebrated Persian New Year. It is customary to wish your friends and family on the day of Nowruz. So, if you want to wish your Parsi friends or relatives, then here are a few Nowruz wishes that you can send to them.

Hope this Nowruz brings lots of love & warmth for you and your loved ones... Do not hate anyone as we have got the LIFE to LOVE and NOT to HATE others. Happy Nowruz!

May you achieve success in every facet of life, and all your heartfelt wishes come true, Wishing you a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity, Navroz Mubarak

May the glory of King spread all over, May Lord praise us in galore, Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity... May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness. Happy Navroz

Nights are Dark but Days are Light, Wish your Life will always be Bright. So my Dear don’t get Fear because God Gifted us a Brand New Year, Navroz Mubarak

May the stars shine upon you, May the flowers fill your heart with beauty, May hope forever wipe away your tears, and above all, May this New year be wonderful! Navroz Mubarak

May the coming year take you on the path to glory where all your endeavours become glorious and your life becomes a success story. Happy Nowruz!

In the harmony of the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature, we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!

