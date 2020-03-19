Parineeti Chopra Wishes She Was Quarantined In Her Beautiful Ambala Home; Here's Why

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most people have self quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. Actor Parineeti Chopra is no different, as she is also under self-quarantine. However, that does not mean that Parineeti Chopra has stopped interacting with her fans. She is still active on social media, where she keeps her fans updated with her daily doings. Recently, Parineeti Chopra shared multiple pictures of her old house in Ambala and mentioned how she would love to be quarantined over there.

Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her beautiful Ambala home

Above are the photos that Parineeti Chopra shared online on March 18, 2020. The photos were clicked by Parineeti Chopra's mother and showcase her beautiful Ambala home. In the caption for the pictures, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she grew up in that lush green Ambala home. Moreover, she also shared a fun fact about her parents.

She mentioned that her parents grow most of the vegetables on their own in the backyard of the house. Finally, Parineeta Chopra admired her beautiful old house and stated that she wished she was quarantined there right now.

Just a few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared two important messages about coronavirus. In her first message, she thanked all the doctors who risked their lives to save others during this pandemic. In her next message, she asked her fans to be responsible and stop partying. She also advised people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus before it was too late.

