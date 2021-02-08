Happy Propose Day Quotes To Share With Your Special Someone On This Day

Valentine’s Day, also known as the Feast of Valentine, is perhaps one of the most anticipated and celebrated days in the world. Across all continents and cultures, people celebrate this day with their partners, friends and families. Valentine’s Day originated in western culture but has become the symbol of romance and love all over the world.

When is Propose Day celebrated?

Every year February 8 is observed as Propose Day. In the past decade, the tradition of celebrating Valentine’s week has also gained popularity. Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 every year, and partners often express their love for each other. On this day many people also take the plunge and gather the courage to ask out their crush, or friends. Hence, whether you wish to pop the big question or wish to get into a relationship with someone, here are some propose day quotes that might help you express your feelings.

Propose Day Quotes

I want to tell you with all my heart that what we have is the best relationship ever. Let’s take it a step ahead! Let’s be together for life! I love you.

Hi beautiful, I wish I was around to bend on my knee, hand you a rose and propose you to

be my Valentine.

I was looking for a meaning in life and then god presented you before me. And I realized where I truly belong! Happy propose day!

Nights were cold and days were dull before I met you. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

I have been to places and took on journeys, but I’ve never met a more beautiful person than you and a truer soul than yours. Will you be mine?

I always had a huge crush on you, but today I am proposing to you. Will you be my forever valentine?

I don’t know the exact words to describe my feelings for you. All I want is to hold your hands before I start my journey of life! Happy propose day!

This world of mine would be so painful and lifeless if you were not with me. Today, I’m begging you to be mine forever. Happy propose day to you!

Darling, I can’t wait to hold your hand and whisper in your ears the magical words you’ve been waiting to hear. Today, all my love is for you only!

Image Source: Unsplash