Happy Ram Navami 2025: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On The Festival

India will celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on April 6. On this sacred day, may the blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with joy, prosperity, and inner peace. Here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on this divine occasion.

Wishes For Ram Navami 2025

1. This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day

2. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

3. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

4. May this auspicious ocassion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

5. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

6. On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

7. May Lord Ram always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Happy Ram Navami!

8. On this holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I am Wishing that the Blessings of Sri Ram be with You.

9. May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment

10. I wish you all the happiness, success, and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Ram Navami!

Quotes

1. Rama was the embodiment of righteousness, a king who placed duty above self.- Swami Vivekananda

2. The Lord is always with you, in you, beside you, around you and above you- Sai Baba

3. Rama is the eternal truth, the supreme reality, and the light that guides us toward righteousness. - Adi Shankaracharya

4. Lord Rama's life is a perfect example of how to live with dignity, integrity, and love for humanity.- Tulsidas

5. The ideals of Lord Rama are a guiding light for mankind, showing the path of righteousness and justice. - AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada

WhatsApp Messages for Ram Navami 2025

1. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, may Lord Ram bless you with courage, wisdom, and strength. Jai Shri Ram!

2. Wishing you and your family a blissful Ram Navami! May Lord Ram’s blessings bring peace and happiness to your life

3. Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Ram with devotion and joy. Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling Ram Navami!

4. May Lord Ram’s divine presence guide you towards a path of truth and righteousness. Happy Ram Navami!

5. This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram remove all obstacles from your life and fill it with joy. Jai Shri Ram!

6. May the grace of Lord Ram always shine upon you, bringing love, light, and endless happiness.

7. Jai Shri Ram! May this festival bring you closer to righteousness and divine grace.

8. On this sacred occasion, may you find strength, hope, and wisdom in Lord Ram’s teachings. Happy Ram Navami!

9. Let us honor Lord Ram’s teachings and strive to live a righteous life. Happy Ram Navami!

10. Wishing you a Ram Navami filled with devotion, peace, and divine blessings. Jai Shri Ram!

Images of Ram Navami greetings to share with your loved ones

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ram Navami wish 2025 | Source: Freepik