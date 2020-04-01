Happy Ram Navami Wishes To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals and spreads over 9 days. Each day is very auspicious, having a significance of its own. The ninth day, which is the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar, is called Ram Navami. It is believed that Lord Ram was born on this day, and the day is spent by reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing it and dressing it up, then putting it in a cradle. Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark Vrata (fasting) this day. Here are some Ram Navami wishes to send to your friends and family.

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Happy Ram Navami wishes

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar. Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami! May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami. May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami! May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness You Desire and Deserve. Happy Ram Navami! Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You All With Good Health May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami! With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

Image Credits: Shutterstock