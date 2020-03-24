Ugadi Wishes In English To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Ugadi is considered as the new year’s day for many Hindus in the region of southern India. IT is celebrated in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ugadi is celebrated every year on the first day of the Hindu calendar month Chaitra. The festival is usually celebrated in the months of March or April depending on the first day of Chaitra month. It is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus. Here are Ugadi wishes in English that you can send to your relatives, friends, and close acquaintances. Take a look.

Ugadi wishes in English which you can send to you close ones

"May this Ugadi bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity"

"May lights triumph over darkness"

"Best wishes on Ugadi and New Year. May this Ugadi bring you new spirit new beginning and new prosperity. "Wishing you Happy Ugadi."

"Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity. This Ugadi, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse."

"May the New Year bring you life, that is Successful, abundant, prosperous and contenting. Happy Ugadi!"

"U – Ultimate G – Glorious A – Amazing D – Days I - in front of U 'Telugu samvatsaradi "UGADI" subhakankshalu"

"The raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year!"

"Feel the spirit of Ugadi, Be joyful and glad. Celebrate the occasion with total cheer. Happy Ugadi to you!"

"Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!"

"May This Ugadi be as bright as ever, May this Ugadi bring joy, health and wealth to you, May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear ones lives. Happy Ugadi"

"This Ugadi, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life and you discover a new person within you. Happy New Year!"

"Hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life! Wishing you a very Happy New Year!"

"Feel the spirit of Ugadi, Be joyful and glad. Celebrate the occasion with total cheer. Happy Ugadi to you!"

"As the holy occasion of Ugadi is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, Here's hoping this festival brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead."

"Best wishes to you and your family this Ugadi! May you have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment

Memories of moments celebrated together. Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever. Make me Miss You, even more, this Ugadi."

"Hope this Ugadi brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you. Happy Ugadi.

"No wish is small or big as long as it comes straight from heart. Hope this Ugadi wish finds you in good spirit.

Let’s welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness anticipation. Let us look forward 2 a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity. May peace transcend the Earth"

