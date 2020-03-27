Earth Hour Day 2020 Theme: Know The History And Other Details About The Event

Earth Hour is a great initiative taken internationally by people to conserve energy and the natural climate. Last year, Earth Hour was successfully observed at every corner of the world. This year, too, thousands of people are expected to take part in the event. Read on to know more about it.

History of Earth Hour

Started as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007 by WWF and partners, Earth Hour is now one of the world's biggest environmental grassroots movements. Earth Hour, held annually on the last Saturday of March, involves millions of people in over 180 countries and territories turning off their lights to express respect for our world. But the significance of Earth Hour is much more than just shutting off lights which acts as a symbolic action-catalyst for positive effects on the climate. The whole movement acts as a force to develop significant policy reforms by harnessing people's influence and collective action. Earth Hour is open-source and invites anyone and everyone to participate and help to improve the goal of uniting people to protect the world.

Earth Hour theme 2020

The theme for Earth Hour 2020 will be based on “Climate Action” and sustainable development.

For Earth Hour 2020, climate change will be an unforgettable theme where millions of people will come together and do something innovative and revolutionary to save the world and save a life. Apart from that, the theme focuses on sustainable development. This means not only to tackle the problems of carbon emission but also use other resources wisely.

When will Earth Hour 2020 take place?

The Earth Hour 2020 will take place on March 28, 2020, at 8:30 PM local time.

Image credits: Shutterstock