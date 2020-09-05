Happy Teachers' Day Messages To Show Gratitude Towards Your Teachers

Teachers play an important role in every person’s life. In India Teachers' Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 5, 2020. Globally Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5 but in India, it is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the First Vice President of India and the Second President of India and an educationist at heart. His friends and former students approached him and requested to let them celebrate his birthday.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan replied that it would be his proud privilege if the day is observed as a teachers day in India. The day is being observed in India since the year 1962. It is the same year when he took charge of the post of President of India. Teachers' Day 2020 will be celebrated by wishing teachers in a person’s life with Happy Teachers' Day messages and teachers day wishes. On the day to commemorate the teachers, here are some of the best Happy Teachers' Day messages to send to your teachers.

Happy Teachers' Day messages

Sir, you have encouraged me at every step and been my strongest pillar of support. Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers' Day!

It is because of you that I am a strong and confident person today. I respect you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

Teachers work hard day and night to bring out the best in students. They unfold the hidden talents and creativity. Just like a good gardener, a teacher sows the seeds of moral-ethics within us so that we can become good citizens. Happy Teachers' Day!

You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU! Happy Teachers' Day.

I am extremely lucky to have you as my teacher in life. I will never forget your gentle smile! Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

You are the most lovable teacher I have ever seen. I miss you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

Also Read | Best Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms On Teachers Day 2020; See List

Also Read | Friendship Day Messages That You Can Send To Your Friends On This Day

Teachers' Day SMS

Also Read | Friendship Day Messages In Marathi That You Can Send To Your Friends

Also Read | Friendship Day Messages In Hindi That You Can Send To Your Friends

Teachers' Day wishes

Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers' Day

What makes you special is your unwavering faith in me. It's because of your trust in me that I have grown up to be a capable person. Happy Teachers' Day 2020.

Wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day ma'am. I pray to God that you are healthy and happy! Enjoy your day!

Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all, you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teachers' Day my teacher!

You chided me reprimanded me, coaxed me, but most importantly you taught me to question, reason, wonder, think. Thank You, My Teachers. Happy Teachers' Day

If there were no teachers, all other professions would not exist. Happy Teachers' Day!!

Wishing you lots of happiness, you are an amazing teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear sir, you are my inspiration and I have learnt so much from you. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, you are a blessing in my life. What would I do without you! Thank you! Happy Teachers' Day!

Thank you for making learning fun. Happy Teachers' Day!

Promo Image Credits: Canva