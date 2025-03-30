sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 30th 2025, 13:23 IST

Happy Ugadi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On Telugu New Year

Ugadi is celebrated today, ie, on March 30. Here are some Ugadi wishes, messages, greetings, images and quotes to send to your friends and family members.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Representative image for Ugadi 2025
Representative image for Ugadi 2025 | Image: Freepik

Ugadi is the widely celebrated Hindu new year in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The date of the festival changes in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 30. Here are Ugadi wishes you can send to your relatives, friends, and close acquaintances. Take a look.

Happy Ugadi Festival 2025 Wishes

  • May the brightness and happiness of Ugadi always stay with you in good and bad to make it a memorable year for you…. Happy Ugadi.\
  • May you enjoy the festivities and feasts of Ugadi with a happy heart and soul….. Wishing you a beautiful day of celebrations on Ugadi festivals.
  • More smiles and fewer sorrows, more opportunities and less problems….. I wish you a year that is all brightness and happiness…. Happy Ugadi to you.
  • Ugadi is a reminder that another year has begun and we must start fresh by leaving all the bad memories behind…. Cheers on Ugadi to you.
  • May the cheers of Ugadi festival and blessings of the Almighty always stay with you and always be bright each and every day of your life….. Wishing you Happy Ugadi.

Happy Ugadi 2025 Messages

  • May this Ugadi bring you happiness and prosperity! Happy Ugadi!
  • Happy Ugadi to you and your family! May the coming year bring happiness in your lives.
  • Hope you have an amazing day and a beautiful year ahead. Happy Ugadi wishes!
  • May you have a blessed Ugadi! Happy new year!
  • May divine blessings bring you peace, prosperity, and good fortune during the celebration of Ugadi.
Food served during Ugadi | Source: Freepik

Happy Ugadi 2025 Quotes

  • Celebrate the beauty of the new year with love, laughter, and gratitude.
  • Ugadi is a reminder that every ending brings a new beginning. Embrace it with hope and confidence.
  • New year, new dreams, and new possibilities—make this Ugadi a special one! May this Ugadi fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success, enriching it with positivity and joy.
  • Let this Telugu New Year  be the start of positivity, new opportunities, and beautiful memories!
  • Ugadi reached us that life has many flavours and we must embrace every flavour gracefully.
Representative image for Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik

Happy Ugadi 2025 Greetings

  • I wish you a bright and prosperous Ugadi! Such a translation of the New Year will bring you your wishes, luck, and good health.
  • Happy Ugadi wishes to all of you! This should be the day of a new horizon for many as it will foster new dreams, hopes, and opportunities.
  • Let’s welcome the Telugu New Year with a sense of joy and appreciation. What you need most in your life to be happy and feel safe is peace, success, and love. Happy Ugadi to you!
  • May the festival of Ugadi make your soul overflow with joy and come to life in all that you do. Ugadi quotes of a new beginning are to motivate you!
  • On this precious day of Ugadi, let’s concentrate on the positive side and say goodbye to the past with a message of gratitude. Have a meaningful Ugadi, everyone!

Happy Ugadi 2025 Images

Happy Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik
Happy Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik
Happy Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik
Happy Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik
Happy Ugadi 2025 | Source: Freepik

Ugadi is a day filled with joy, cultural events, and traditional festivities, marking the vibrant spirit of Telugu culture. Celebrate Ugadi 2025 with these rituals to ensure a year of happiness and prosperity!

Published March 30th 2025, 13:18 IST

