Happy Ugadi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On Telugu New Year

Updated March 30th 2025, 13:23 IST
Ugadi is the widely celebrated Hindu new year in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The date of the festival changes in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 30. Here are Ugadi wishes you can send to your relatives, friends, and close acquaintances. Take a look.
Ugadi is a day filled with joy, cultural events, and traditional festivities, marking the vibrant spirit of Telugu culture. Celebrate Ugadi 2025 with these rituals to ensure a year of happiness and prosperity!
Published March 30th 2025, 13:18 IST