Hariyali Teej 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings To Share On This Festival

The vibrant and auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej is here, marking a day of vibrant celebrations, fasting and merriment. Observed mainly in North India, this festival falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Shravan or Sawan. As women across the region come together to celebrate the beauty of nature and the joy of marriage, here are five wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to share on this special day.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival will be celebrated this year on August 19.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes to share

May your married life be as blissful and colorful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej. Happy Teej!

May the rain of blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati wash away all your worries. Happy Hariyali Teej!

On this Teej, may your bond with your spouse strengthen and your life be adorned with prosperity just like Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Teej!

May Goddess Parvati fill your life with happiness and love. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May this festival brings new hopes, dreams and happiness to your married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2023: Messages to share

On this Hariyali Teej, let's celebrate the unity of two souls bound in marriage and cherish the beauty of nature around us.

As the swings soar high, may your spirits also rise with happiness and good fortune. Happy Teej!

Teej is not just a festival; it's an expression of love, companionship, and devotion. Happy Hariyali Teej to all!

Let the fragrance of the wet earth remind us of the sweetness of love in our relationships. Happy Teej!

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, prosperity, happiness and good health and wealth. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2023: Quotes to share

Fire is His head, the sun and moon his eye, space his ears, the Vedas his speech, the wind his breath, the Universe his heart. From His feet the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings. – Anonymous, The Upanishads

I am Shakti, as well Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity. – Robin Rumi, Naked Morsels

Listen, O Lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay – Basava, The Lord of the Meeting Rivers: Devotional Poems of Basavanna

When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back – Sapna Saxena, The Tenth Riddle

When the gods and demons were fighting, Mahadeva didn’t say that gods are right and demons are wrong. A neutral and unprejudiced power was established in the form of Shani Deva. – Shunya

Hariyali Teej 2023: WhatsApp Messages to share with loved ones

May the essence of Hariyali Teej fill your heart with joy and your life with prosperity. Happy Teej!

Let's swing into the festivities and celebrate the bond of love and togetherness. Happy Hariyali Teej!

On this special day, wishing you a garden of happiness, a sky of success, and a life full of love. Happy Teej!

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring peace and prosperity to your family. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Warm wishes of Hariyali Teej…. May this festival brighten each and every day of your life with the blessings of Goddess Teej.

Hariyali Teej is not just a festival; it's a reminder of the beauty of nature and the importance of relationships. Let's come together to celebrate and cherish these blessings. Happy Hariyali Teej to all!