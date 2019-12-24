HEB Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time Does It Close And Opens? Status Of The HEB Stores

Christmas is the time we all wait for and it has some beautiful treats to offer. This is the time we give time to our families and celebrate this day with them. But what about the people who work at the supermarkets, who deliver basic needs to the public. They have families as well and successfully wade through managing their familial responsibilities and taking care of customer needs during hectic Christmas hours.

HEB Christmas eve hours

To make things easier for them, HEB has come up with a unique solution. Customers will be able to shop on Christmas eve for a limited time so that the workers can get back home earlier and enjoy their Christmas dinner with their family. It is always better to shop all the necessary items before Christmas for no struggle on Christmas day. But just in case you are short of something, HEB is here for a limited time to fulfil all your needs on Christmas eve.

HEB will be open on Christmas eve, but it won’t be open on Christmas day. All HEB stores will be open at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve till 8 p.m. You will have time only till 8.00 PM to shop. This timing will give workers a chance to go home and see their families at a decent time. The last home delivery will start from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. They will close the store at 5 p.m. Follow these hours and make sure you have everything ready to have a pleasant eve.

Day after Christmas, HEB stores will be open on regular business hours. They will be back with home delivery by 9 a.m. and close by 10 p.m. The Curbside will be open at 9 a.m.-10 p.m. New years should not be a problem as HEB stores, Curbside, and also home deliveries are open on regular hours.

