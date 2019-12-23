Things To Do In Connaught Palace: The Best Décor Stores To Beautify Your Homes

With the festive season just around the corner and the New Year ringing in soon, there will inevitably arise a need to beautify your home. The unique artefacts for your home will further brighten the festive vibes. In such a scenario, the diverse home decor stores will often come to your rescue. There are some different stores in Delhi's Connaught Place which offers artefacts to decorate the homes. You can hop and skip through these stores to collect some innovative and decorative items for your home. Here are some must-visit home decor stores in Connaught Place.

Also Read: Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Of Tattoo Studios In The City

Here are some home decor stores in Connaught Place

Ladida Home Decor

Ladida Home Decor is your ideal destination for some high-quality furniture and the home decor commodities. The store has a vast range of products and services which cater to the diverse needs of their customers. It has a rating of 3.9. Ladida Home Decor has also got a favourable review from the customers.

Country 56 Corporation

Over the years, Country 56 Corporation has managed to establish an impressive foothold in the decoration industry. It offers many products ranging from wall clocks, key chains and aluminium coasters. The reviews of the store also state that the staff is courteous as well as provide all kind of assistance to the customers. The reviews also suggest that the store also provides some exclusive designs for their customers.

Also Read: Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Spas To Visit In The City

Trendec

This is considered to be one of the best gift shops in Delhi. The store is further aiming to expand their line of products and reach towards a larger client base. The products range from iron handicrafts items, garden tool accessory, customized gifts, decorative lights as well as corporate gifts. The reviews suggest that the products are quirky and can totally fit the personal style of your home. One can have a total leeway to get creative from the diverse range of products from Trendec Store.

Also Read: Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Places To Hangout With Office Colleagues