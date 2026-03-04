Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 Is On March 4 Or March 5? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of The Post Holi Festival

Holi 2026 festivities are far from over. While playing with colours and Holika Dahan have concluded, the day is typically followed by Holi Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhratri Dwitiya. The day is relatively lesser known, as most observers are usually aware of the Bhai Dooj that succeeds Diwali celebrations.



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Much like that, Bhratri Dwitiya, too, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. As the name suggests, Bhai refers to brother, and Dooj implies the second day after the full moon, traditionally known as Dwitya titthi. In 2026, there has been some confusion about whether the festival falls on March 4 or March 5.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 date

As per Drik Panchang, Dwitiya Tithi begins on the evening of March 4, 2026, and continues through March 5. As per the Udaya Tithi rule, where a festival is observed on the day when the tithi prevails at sunrise, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 5, 2026.



Representative image | Image: Freepik

The most important ritual of the day is when sisters apply a ceremonial tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, praying for their long life, prosperity and protection. While the festival can be observed throughout the day, the shubh muhurat for the ceremony is in the early morning hours after sunrise or in Abhijit Muhurat (midday period).



What is the significance of Holi Bhai Dooj 2026?

Representative image | Image: Freepik

Holi Bhai Dooj celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters. While Holi is known for its vibrant colours and large gatherings, Bhai Dooj is more intimate and devotional in nature. According to legend, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna on this day. She welcomed him with a tilak and prayers for his well-being. Touched by her affection, Yamraj granted that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day would be blessed with longevity and protection. The rituals typically include aarti, application of roli and rice tilak, offering sweets and exchanging gifts. In many households, sisters also pray for their brothers’ success and happiness in the coming year.

