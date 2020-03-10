Holi Celebration In Hyderabad: Events Across The City You Must Check Out

Holi is a festival of colours and when coupled with music and dance, the celebration becomes more exciting and memorable. From psychedelic parties to traditional Lathmar Holi there are some amazing ways in which Holi is celebrated in Hyderabad. Here is a list of some amazing parties and events regarding Holi celebration in Hyderabad that you must check out. Take a look. Read on to know more about Holi events in Hyderabad:

ALSO READ: Beard Care Tips For Men: How To Protect Your Beard & Hair This Holi

Holi Celebration in Hyderabad

Gabbar Ki Holi

One of the most talked-about Holi parties in Hyderabad is Gabbar Ki Holi. You can celebrate the festival with not just colours and famous DJs lined up (Dj Mark and DJ Piyush Bajaj), but also tomatoes, mud, and water. Some of the highlights of the events are live DJ, rain dance, mud pits, food stall, bhang, and Aslam Punjabi dhol. The event will take place at Summer Green Resort, Tumkunta Village, Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Telangana. on March 10,2020 from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

ALSO READ: Notwithstanding Rain, Lathmaar Holi Celebrated With Gusto In Mathura

Rang Barse

Enjoy your game of Holi in Hyderabad with Rang Barse in Inorbit Mall. The event is an extravaganza which is meant for everyone who wants to have a memorable time celebrating Holi this year. There are a number of activities to look forward to, right from dance to balloon fighting and face painting. The venue for the event is Inorbit Mall Road, HITEC City, Vittal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

Holi Festival At Rendezvous

This event features two of the top DJs of Hyderabad. Holi Festival at Rendezvous is among the topmost events for Holi celebration in the city. The place will have the largest rain dance floor, as claimed by the organisers. Some of the highlights of the event are DJ Pratap, DJ KD Belle, balloon fight, rain dance, live DJ & dhol, water guns, Bollywood music, colour splash etc. The event will be held at Rendezvous, ISB Road, Nanakram Guda, Financial District, Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Holi Family Frame Is All About Smiles And Happiness; See Pics

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Kicks-off The Weekend With A Sun-kissed Holiday Photo; See Here