Alia Bhatt Kicks-off The Weekend With A Sun-kissed Holiday Photo; See Here

Alia Bhatt took to her social media to post a sun-kissed picture of herself, dishing out weekend goals to her fans. The social media post shared in the early hours of March 7, 2020, seems to have intrigued the fans of the actor, especially for its quirky caption. In the social media post, Alia Bhatt revealed what an ideal destination for a holiday would look like for her. She wrote: "Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks." (sic)

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest picture:

Soon after Alia Bhatt posed the picture that had her wearing a floral and quirky swimwear, media reports started speculating that the photo is a throwback picture from Alia's new year (2020) vacation.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt along with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji went for a vacation to an unknown destination to ring in the new year. The picture of the same was posted by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram. The picture that had Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, reportedly went viral.

Alia Bhatt's new year picture:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is reportedly shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners. The first look poster of the Alia Bhatt starrer was recently released amping up the expectations of the fans of the actor.

Check out the first look poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Alia Bhatt also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in her long list of upcoming flicks. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, has been in the making for the past two years. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is reported to hit the marquee on December 4, 2020.

