Priyanka Chopra’s Holi Family Frame Is All About Smiles And Happiness; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most sought after couples in the world. Fans always go gaga over the pictures of the two. Their latest Holi celebration was no different. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently in Mumbai to attend the Holi celebrations held by Isha Ambani.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi family frame

Amid all the celebration, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a sneak peek into her Holi celebration. In the caption, she even shared how fun the festivities were. She even thanked Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal for the wonderful celebrations.

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra looked happy as she posed for the camera with her mother dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali. The second picture featured her good friend, Tamanna Dutt. However, it was the third picture that stole all our hearts. Priyanka Chopra posted a family picture featuring all her near and dear ones right from her mother, Nick Jonas, and her brother.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra also treated her fans to a fun picture with her husband, Nick Jonas. Both dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits, the couple gazed into each other’s eyes while also giving each other a fun look. The picture showcased the fun that they had.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were accompanied by several other Bollywood A-listers. Katrina Kaif and her rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal were also in attendance. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and several others are seen attending Isha Ambani’s Holi bash too.

