Holi Celebration In Mumbai: Places To Visit To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

Winters are gone and the spring season is approaching. The festival of colours is also not far away. Like every year, the sight of water splashes and colour patches will be witnessed in almost every part of the country on the 10th of March. Since every part of India has its unique way to celebrate the festival, Mumbai also has decided to embrace the festival in one of the most quirky ways this year. Here are some of the best places for Holi celebration in Mumbai that one must visit.

Places to visit for Holi celebration in Mumbai

Mumbai Holi Festival Tour 2020

Traditionally celebrate the festival of Holi in Mumbai. The place is organising a full-fledged Holi event which will begin on the night before Holi with the ceremony of Holika Dahan. It will be followed by the main event on 10th March where you will get an opportunity to witness the unique celebration style of Holi in Mumbai. This festival tour is one of the exciting Holi events in Mumbai.

Dahanu Chikoo Farm Holi Special Camping

Small Steps Adventures has brought a new system to celebrate Holi in Mumbai. This event not only allows you to enjoy the festival with colours and water, but also gives an experience of night camping, live DJ performances, and bonfire along with scrumptious meals. The event is at Dahanu Chikoo Farm, Rampur Post Gholvad, Dahanu.

Holi 2020 Sunrise To Sunset

One can enjoy one of the most amazing Holi events in Mumbai at the Holi 2020 Sunrise to Sunset festival. This festival brings a booming DJ session which will be hosted by DJ Shugi Born, along with many surprise artist appearances. You can enjoy this lively, and eco-friendly “Herbal Colours Only” Holi Party at Kalamb Beach, Mumbai.

