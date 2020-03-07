Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend: Holi Parties, Breezy Brunch And So Much More

Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka is a hub to many enlightening events and parties. Known for its amazing nightlife and frolic adventure, you have a bucket full of events to attend this weekend in Bangalore. If you look are looking for things to do in Bangalore this weekend, then check out the list.

Things do in Bangalore this weekend

Bangalores Biggest Holi Vol-3 - Electronic City Version

Bangalores Biggest Holi celebration is one of the most widely followed celebrations in the city. Many gather here in huge numbers to enjoy the auspicious festival of glory, happiness and togetherness. As per their reports, many top artists gather from across the country to enlighten the festival. With some Bollywood and English fusion, this event can make your weekend happening.

Venue: Pebble, Palace Grounds, Bangalore, #3 Princess Academy, Ramanna Maharishi Road, Palace Grounds.

Sundaze Brunch - A Drunch Affair

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, The Bengaluru Brasserie, on March 8, has come up with a delightful event for women out there. With special cocktails and goodies, this event is a perfect one for you to attend with your girl gang. As per their updates, women may also get some goodies and receive shopping discount vouchers. Interestingly, the first woman to the jump in the pool will also receive an exciting surprise.

Venue: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, 1/1, Swami Vivekananda Road, Someshwarpura, Ulsoor, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008.

Indian Women's League: Gokulam Thrash Bangalore United 5-1 To Reach Semi-finals

Cubbon GamiFYI'd

GamiFYI has come up with a 90-minute clue hunt event at the scenic Cubbon Park. It is a treasure hunt event which you will experience on the GamiFYI App. Many gather for this event with their friends and family to discover Cubbon through a truly engaging experience. This event requires people to join in as teams.

Venue: Cubbon Park, Bangalore, Behind High Court of Karnataka, Ambedkar Veedhi, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Ambedkar Veedhi, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001.

Things To Do This Weekend In Bangalore: Kart Racing & Other Exciting Activities

#NOFILTER - A stand-up comedy show

On the special day of Women's Day 2020, you, along with your clan can experience a fun evening at Enerjuvate Studio & Cafe. The comedian's hilarious anecdotes are sure to tickle your funny bone. With some scrumptious food and drinks, this is one of the best things to do in Bangalore this weekend.

Venue: Enerjuvate Studio & Cafe, Koramangala, 82, 7th Cross Rd, KHB Block Koramangala, Koramangala 4-B Block, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034.

SOCIALStree: Charcha & Live Art

This International Women's Day 2020, SOCIAL X LWD has come up with 'SOCIALStree', a panel discussion that enlightens the live art and demonstration on the vital topic of opportunities in the nation. Some important topics on gender-equal employment will also be discussed. Moreover, the entry is free.

Venue: Indiranagar Social, 37, 80 Feet Rd, Hal, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560075.

Best Resorts In Bangalore For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day 2020

things To Do In Bangalore For An Amazing Valentine's 2020 Weekend