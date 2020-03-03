Holi Decoration Ideas For School Bulletin Boards, Corridors And More; Read On

Holi decoration for school can be a fun activity indulging kids in group tasks to decorate the school in a creative manner. Some of the Holi decoration ideas for school involves the students putting in their own ideas. They can make use of plastic and waste items to create the best out of waste decoration materials. Children can make use of colourful items to make the best outlines with supervision from teachers.

Holi decoration ideas for class bulletin board

Holi decoration ideas for school can start with bulletin boards inside the classrooms. School kids can make usage of cut-outs of animated cartoons and humans dressed in white outfits using cardboards and craft papers. Then using colourful paper splash, they can pin it on the human cardboard cut-outs, while enjoying the true essence of the festival of colours. This will give a 3D effect to the board. Along with cutouts, for the borders of Holi board decoration ideas for school, children can cut-out human chains in multi-colours and paste them on borderlines. A finishing layer of plastic, which will give a watery layer can be placed over the board. Holi board decoration ideas for school or in classrooms can be a team activity.

Holi decoration ideas for school corridors

Holi decoration ideas for school corridors can be done with the help of large life-sized cut-outs of cartoons of human figures. This can be done using thermacols and cutter, with the help of art teachers and adults. To signify the festival of Holi, one can use large Krishna and Radha cardboard structures. Even Holika burning cut-outs can be placed. Placing them along the corridor lines and outside boards can be some great Holi decoration ideas for school.

Holi board decoration ideas for school rooms

Holi decoration ideas for school bulletins

Holi decoration ideas for school on school bulletins can be done with the help of large splashes cut out from colourful papers. Children can also use the earlier Holi board decoration ideas for school bulletins, by making water structures using layers of plastic wraps. They can use recycled plastic for the same. Go for simple shapes and colours.

Holi decoration ideas for gathering areas

Holi decoration ideas for school gathering areas can be done using second hand or recycled cloth materials. By making canopies out of the same. Children and teachers can do fun decorative items to brighten up the trees and the plants in schools as well. The Holi decoration ideas for school gathering area should be done using bright colours like yellow, blue and green. Teachers can also draw rangoli in the main area.