Mouni Roy Unveils The Teaser For Her Upcoming Music Video 'Holi Mein Rangeele'

With Holi right around the corner, actors Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Varun Sharma recently started filming for an upcoming music video, titled Holi Mein Rangeele. The music video is set to release right before Holi and aims to set the mood for the upcoming festival. Only a day ago, on February 27, 2020, Mouni Roy shared the first look poster for the colourful song. Now the teaser for Holi Mein Rangeele is finally out, and fans are loving the colourful high octane theme of the song.

Also Read | Varun Sharma's Instagram is as cool as his reel-life characters | See pics

Teaser for Mouni Roy's upcoming song Holi Mein Rangeele finally released

Mouni Roy shared this teaser on her social media pages. The teaser is short but tells fans all they need to know about the high energy beats within the video. The teaser for Holi Mein Rangeele also promises viewers one of the most colourful and vibrant music videos, which will certainly match the theme of the festival of colours. According to the teaser, Holi Mein Rangeele will release a week before Holi, on March 2, 2020. The poster for the song was also shared online just a day ago by Mouni Roy.

Also Read | Sunny Singh starrer 'Jai Mummy Di' receives mixed reviews from cine-goers

Holi Mein Rangeele is also the first time that Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Varun Sharma are working together on a project. The choreography, as well as the direction of the song, is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The song itself will be sung by acclaimed artist, Mika Singh.

Also Read | Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall's all songs from their movie 'Jai Mummy Di'

Mouni Roy and the rest of the cast recently spoke to the media while on the sets of Holi Mein Rangeele. In the interaction, Mouni Roy stated that the song was brilliant and the biggest reason she was in it was due to Remo D'souza. She said that it was always an honour to be part of anything he was making or doing. Mouni Roy also revealed that she enjoyed working with Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh as well.

Also Read | Varun Sharma birthday: Most loved roles of the 'Fukrey' actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.