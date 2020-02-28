Thandai Barfi Recipe To Try At Home To Savour This Holi Season

Thandai Barfi recipe is a perfect and lip-smacking sweet dish, that can be prepared for this colourful season. Holi can be celebrated and made more special with this unique Thandai Barfi recipe. As we all know, Barfi is a typical Indian sweet that is prepared during almost all Indian festivals. To add more fun to your Holi party, try this Thandai Barfi recipe at home. With a touch of some rich pistachios, saffron and Thandai syrup, your Thandai Barfi can become the right pick for the dessert at your party menu. Here is the Thandai Barfi recipe to try at home and invite your friends to enjoy Holi with this sweet dish.

Other Details for the Thandai Barfi Recipe

Cuisine: Dessert, Indian

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Diet: Vegetarian

Serving: 5 people

Ingredients for Thandai Barfi Recipe

1 ½ Litre milk

150 grams’ sugar

50 pieces of pistachio

7 to 8 strands of saffron

50 ml Thandai syrup

Instructions for the Holi special, Thandai Barfi Recipe

Take a thick bottomed pan, and pour the full-fat milk in that pan.

After that, add sugar to the milk, and start boiling it.

Keep stirring it well on a slow flame, so that it doesn’t burn from the bottom.

Do not stop stirring until it becomes thick like a milk solid called Mawa.

Once the milk thickens, add some Thandai syrup, and also the chopped pistachio and saffron strands.

Now take an aluminium tray and grease it with some ghee, and flattened the hot barfi on it properly.

Garnish the barfi with saffron and freshly chopped pistachios.

Lastly, cut it into 1-inch squares and serve cold.

Your Thandai Barfi is ready. Enjoy the Holi special party with friends and family by savouring this tasty Thandai Barfi.

