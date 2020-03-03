The Debate
Holi Decoration Ideas For Your Office That Will Add A Pop Of Colour To Your Workspace

Festivals

Holi decoration ideas are important to add a touch of colour to your work space. So take a look at some of these easy and fun office Holi decoration ideas.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Holi is just around the corner. It is high you start thinking about some cool Holi decoration ideas. Holi decoration ideas are not only meant to brighten up your homes but your workspace as well. So take a look at some of these Holi decoration ideas for your office that will brighten up your workspace in no time.

Holi decoration ideas for office

1. Paint a wall

This is one of the easiest Holi decoration ideas. Choose a wall in your office and paint it completely white. Then tell all the office employees to choose a colour of their choice and leave their handprint on the wall with the colour. Make sure this activity does not create a mess around the office.

2. Add some funky colourful pillows

Every office has a common sitting area and this is one of the most-long lasting Holi decoration ideas. Add a bunch of funky and colourful pillows to a common sitting area in the office. Holi decoration ideas for office can have a lasting effect to add some pop to your workspace.

3. Add some colourful lights

Some Holi decoration ideas can have a lasting effect on your workspace. When you are looking for office Holi decoration ideas, make sure you look for some long-lasting ideas. Adding colourful lights to certain office spaces can add that subtle hint of festive mood within no time.

4. Add flowers

Adding flowers to your office space is one of the easiest office Holi decoration ideas. Adding flowers will also add a sweet fragrance to some corners of the office. Make sure you use flowers in different colours. You can also assign a specific colour to each corner of the office and match the flower decoration accordingly.

