Kylie Jenner's Home Decor Is Packed With The Best Of Interior Designs; See Pics

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner, one of the biggest makeup tycoons, have some of the best art pieces and designs in her house. Here are some pictures of her home decor.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest and youngest business tycoons in the world. Certainly, for someone who has been earning since a young age, Kylie has invested a lot to have the best of home decor completely suitable for her and her daughter Stormi. On multiple occasions, the model has shared pictures of her house on her Instagram. The designing of the house is done by her friend and interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, as per an article in an international daily.

Here is a glimpse of Kylie Jenner's home decor:

The fireplace

The fireplace is an attraction since it includes Patagonian shearling carpets and fur bedcovers. There is also a hammock suspended from the ceiling in front of cocktail tables. There are also two circular and identical mirrors on either side of the fireplace. Kylie Jenner's house has a monochromatic Old/New Hollywood style living room. Portraits of Marilyn Munroe can be seen on the wall beside the stairs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Custom Handbag Room

Anyone can dream of having a custom bag room which is filled with the best bags in the world. Kylie Jenner can have it. The walls are covered with mirrors with rows of purses and bags.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Beauty room

Kylie's beauty room has pieces from Beau Dunn's artwork. One of them is a neon sign reading PLASTIC. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beau Dunn Art (@beaudunnart) on

A post shared by Beau Dunn Art (@beaudunnart) on

Source: Beau Dunn & Kylie Jenner Instagram

 

 

Published:
