Kylie Jenner's Home Decor Is Packed With The Best Of Interior Designs; See Pics

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest and youngest business tycoons in the world. Certainly, for someone who has been earning since a young age, Kylie has invested a lot to have the best of home decor completely suitable for her and her daughter Stormi. On multiple occasions, the model has shared pictures of her house on her Instagram. The designing of the house is done by her friend and interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, as per an article in an international daily.

ALSO READ | Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

Here is a glimpse of Kylie Jenner's home decor:

The fireplace

The fireplace is an attraction since it includes Patagonian shearling carpets and fur bedcovers. There is also a hammock suspended from the ceiling in front of cocktail tables. There are also two circular and identical mirrors on either side of the fireplace. Kylie Jenner's house has a monochromatic Old/New Hollywood style living room. Portraits of Marilyn Munroe can be seen on the wall beside the stairs.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Gives A Glimpse Of Her $1 Million Worth Handbag Closet; Watch Here

Custom Handbag Room

Anyone can dream of having a custom bag room which is filled with the best bags in the world. Kylie Jenner can have it. The walls are covered with mirrors with rows of purses and bags.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Beauty room

Kylie's beauty room has pieces from Beau Dunn's artwork. One of them is a neon sign reading PLASTIC.

ALSO READ | Possessive Travis Scott Unhappy With Kylie Jenner Hanging Out With Drake, Say Reports

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Impressive Journey To Becoming World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire

Source: Beau Dunn & Kylie Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.