Holi Wishes To Send To Your Husband To Make Their Festival Brighter And More Colourful

Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is a Hindu festival but people of all religions celebrate it. Read on to know more about Holi wishes for husbands on this occasion:

Happy Holi 2020 messages from wives to their husbands

You are a colour which completes my life in true sense. I would have been incomplete without you. Happy Holi dear husband

Our life is blessed with beautiful colours that bring happiness to our life. Happy Holi dear Husband

Red for passion, yellow for our friendship and pink for romance. Lets celebrate this Holi with these beautiful colours that add beautiful emotions in our life.

You are that one colour which completes my life in every sense…. You are that one colour without which the painting of my life would be incomplete…. You are that one colour which always makes me smile… Wishing you a vibrant and cheerful Happy Holi my darling.

Dearest hubby, may our lives are blessed with beautiful colours of life that bring happiness to us. On this festival of colours, I pray for your success and joy. Happy Holi to you my love.

Red is for love, green is for happiness and pink is for romance. Let all these colours brighten our lives forever. Wishing you a colourful and romantic Holi. Happy Holi my dearest husband.

Being with you makes my life colourful and gives me the brightest colour to shine my way. When you are around me, the world seems the mingling colours of place, red, yellow, green and so on. I wish each day of our life will be colourful like Holi. Happy Holi my dear.

You sprinkle colours in my life and make it complete. Without you I am nothing, just like Holi without colour. Always be with me and paint colourful dreams of our future together. I love you and don’t let me go. Happy Holi.

When you take me in your arms, I feel the colour of love, when you dry out my tears, I feel the colour of friendship, when you share your joy and pain, I feel the bright colour of caring. My Holi is all about you. Happy Holi.

Each colour tells some stories of us; red reminds me the days of our love, blue reminds the smiling moments of together and so on. I wish I always enjoy all the colours with you in my life. I love you and be with me together forever. Happy Holi.

World seems beautiful because of you. You are with me, life is perfect and colourful. Don’t let the colours fade, because it is the colours of our love and happiness. I made beautiful memories with you and I want to spend the rest of my life only with you. Happy Holi.

Let’s enjoy the rainbow shower together; the red, green, blue, yellow and so on, let them in and lock it. It is the colour of our yesterday, today and tomorrow. I love you. Happy Holi.

To my dearest husband, who is the rainbow to my life…. wishing you a very Happy Holi…. May your life is blessed with vibrant colours of happiness and success, romance and prosperity…. With lots of love, a happy holi to you my love!!!

I wish to shower you with all the colours, just the way I shower you with my love….. I wish to sprinkle and splash water on you just the way I do it with my hugs and kisses…. To my darling husband, who is better than the best, wishing you a very Happy Holi my love.

With you around, every day is special…. Every Holi is more colourful, more cheerful and more energetic…. With you this festival of colours becomes a much happier occasion for me because you are the sunshine to my life…. Happy Holi to you my hubby!!!

