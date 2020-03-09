Flipkart Holi Offers On Mobile Phones: Attractive Offers And Discounts To Avail This Holi

The festival of Holi is just a day away, and several online portals have started providing best offers on many smartphones. The Indian E-commerce website Flipkart is all set to woo its many customers on the special occasion this year as it brings tons of exciting offers and discounts across categories. The company is also offering attractive discounts and exchange offers on a number of mobile phones. Check out some of the attractive Holi offers on mobile phones.

These offers include 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts, among others.

Flipkart Holi offers on mobile phones

Realme C3

The Realme C3 has been priced at ₹6,999 with 12% off. Buyers have the flexibility to go for EMI options starting at ₹584 per month.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i starts at ₹8,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. The phone is available at an EMI starting at ₹750 per month.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 is being sold at ₹16,999 with 10% off. The phone is currently listed as ‘Coming soon’ and will be soon available on Flipkart. Meanwhile, users can tap on the notification key to be notified once the device has arrived.

Redmi 8a

The Redmi 8a is priced at ₹6,999 with 22% off. The EMI starts at just ₹584 per month.

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7s is available on Flipkart for just ₹9,999 with 28% off. The phone also comes with a number of EMI plans, and the EMI starts at just ₹834 per month.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at ₹12,990 with 18% off. It is available at an EMI starting ₹1,083 per month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is sold at ₹9,999 with 37% off.

Realme 5

The Realme 5 can be purchased for ₹8,999 with 18% off. Buyers can also available various lucrative exchange offers. In addition, buyers will also be eligible for a 1-year warranty on the purchase with 6-months of warranty on its accessories.

Oppo A7

The Oppo A7 is available at ₹9,990 with 47% off.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is available at ₹13,999 with 12% off.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 is sold at ₹19,999 with 4% off. Buyers will also get an additional discount of ₹1,000 on the device. The EMI for this Realme X2 starts at ₹1,667 per month.

Motorola One Macro

The Motorola One Macro is available at ₹8,999 with 25% off. Buyers can also avail various lucrative exchange offers with extra ₹3,000 discount on the phone.

Motorola Moto E6s

The Motorola Moto E6s is priced at ₹6,999. Offers are up to Rs. 6,950 off on exchange and extra Rs. 3,000 discount on the phone.

Vivo Z1x

The Vivo Z1x is priced at ₹16,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage options. Buys will also get an extra ₹1,000 off on all prepaid transactions along with an additional ₹4,000 off on the device.

Image credits: Flipkart