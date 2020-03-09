The festival of Holi is an auspicious one which ensures a lot of excitement and fun for all those who indulge in the celebration. Holi wishes in English are a great way to convey your greetings through messages. The wishes prove to be an essential factor during any celebration as a way to exchange greetings, therefore Holi wishes in English can be ideal to send to your loved ones. Here are some Holi wishes in English that you can use for your messages.

Holi wishes in English to send to your dear ones this festive season

Hope your life glitters like a rainbow filled with colours of love, friendship and happiness. Happy Holi!!

Let the colours of Holi bring cheer and happiness to your life. Red gulal being prosperity and yellow being health. Happy Holi

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi.

Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green. Have a colourful and happy Holi!

May your life stay coloured with colours of happiness, gaiety, fun, and laughter. Happy Holi!

Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi. Have a Happy Holi!

May all the seven colours of the rainbow come together this Holi and bless your life with happiness and joy. Have a Happy Holi!

Every day needs to be colourful, but seldom it is. So, stock yourself for a whole year! Happy Holi!

A true and caring relation doesn't have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with lots of fun.

May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you a happy Holi

These Holi wishes in English are bound to assist you to greet one another this festive season. The English wishes are bound to help you convey your messages through various social media platforms. These Holi wishes in English will add to the enjoyment of your festivity.

