All You Need To Know About Shravan Month Celebrations In Maharashtra

The month of Shravan is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Panchanaga, the Hindu calendar. In this month, the God of Destruction, Lord Shiva is worshipped as it is believed that he rewards his devotees with good luck during this holy month. Every state across India has a region-specific Shravan Purnima celebration and this year, the month of Shravan will begin from July 21 in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Read to know about Shravan 2020 in Maharashtra.
According to the Marathi calendar which is followed in Maharashtra, Shravan Maas (month) is the fifth month and is one of the highly auspicious months. Shravan Month 2020 in Maharashtra will start from July 21 and will end on August 19. Also popularly known as the Sawan month, during this holy month which is considered highly auspicious, staunch Hindus avoid the consumption of meat products and perform different types of pujas. Thus, here are all the important dates of Shravan 2020 in Maharashtra which all the fasting devotees must know about:
|Date
|Day
|Event
|July 21, 2020
|Thursday
|First day of the Shravan month
|July 27, 2020
|Monday
|Shravan Somwar Vrat
|August 3, 2020
|Monday
|Shravan Somwar Vrat
|August 10, 2020
|Monday
|Shravan Somvar Vrat
|August 17, 2020
|Monday
|Shravan Somvar Vrat
|August 19, 2020
|Wednesday
|Last day of the Shravan month
During the Shravan month, each day of the week holds a spiritual significance. Thus, here's a list of the importance of each day with its respective God:
