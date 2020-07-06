All You Need To Know About Shravan Month Celebrations In Maharashtra

The month of Shravan is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Panchanaga, the Hindu calendar. In this month, the God of Destruction, Lord Shiva is worshipped as it is believed that he rewards his devotees with good luck during this holy month. Every state across India has a region-specific Shravan Purnima celebration and this year, the month of Shravan will begin from July 21 in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Read to know about Shravan 2020 in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Bihar's Garibnath Temple To Be Shut For Devotees During Shravan Month

Shravan month 2020

According to the Marathi calendar which is followed in Maharashtra, Shravan Maas (month) is the fifth month and is one of the highly auspicious months. Shravan Month 2020 in Maharashtra will start from July 21 and will end on August 19. Also popularly known as the Sawan month, during this holy month which is considered highly auspicious, staunch Hindus avoid the consumption of meat products and perform different types of pujas. Thus, here are all the important dates of Shravan 2020 in Maharashtra which all the fasting devotees must know about:

Date Day Event July 21, 2020 Thursday First day of the Shravan month July 27, 2020 Monday Shravan Somwar Vrat August 3, 2020 Monday Shravan Somwar Vrat August 10, 2020 Monday Shravan Somvar Vrat August 17, 2020 Monday Shravan Somvar Vrat August 19, 2020 Wednesday Last day of the Shravan month

Also Read | Purnima Vrat Katha Meaning, History, Significance, And Other Details About This Day

Significance of Sawan Month

Shravan Month is considered to be one of the holiest months of the year which is devoted to Lord Shiva.

It is also considered to be the best time to conduct all the important religious ceremonies by astrologers and pandits.

The month of Shravan holds the utmost respect and devotion among Hindus.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva in this month gives devotees a good fortune in their lives.

Also Read | Kokila Vrat Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know

Importance of each day of the week during Shravan 2020

During the Shravan month, each day of the week holds a spiritual significance. Thus, here's a list of the importance of each day with its respective God:

Monday: Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Tuesday: Dedicated to Goddess Gauri

Wednesday: Dedicated to Lord Vithala, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Thursday: Dedicated to Lord Budh and Guru

Friday: Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Tulsi

Saturday: Dedicated to Shani Dev (Saturn)

Sunday: Dedicated to Suryadev (Sun God)

Also Read | Ashadha Purnima Meaning, History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate