Kokila Vrat Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know

The Kokila Vrat 2020 will be observed on July 4, Saturday. The Kokila Vrat celebration is considered highly auspicious for women across the nation. The Kokila Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Sati, Lord Shiva's wife. Both married and unmarried women observe this fast with a lot of dedication. Married women observe fast for a problem-free married life and unmarried for a worthy husband and blissful married life in the future. To know more about the Kokila Vrat meaning, significance, history and celebration keep reading ahead.

Kokila Vrat Meaning and Significance

Source: Temple connect Instagram

July is the month of Ashandha, and on the event of Purnima, the Kokila Vrat is observed. The Kokila Vrat must be observed specifically during the normal Masa. Kokila is the Indian name for the Cuckoo bird. The Kokila Vrat is observed by both married and unmarried women. This is done in order to seek blessings of Goddess Sati and Lord Shiva for the purpose of a blessed and obstacle-free married life. Keeping Kokila Vrat is also considered auspicious for preventing any accidents and mishaps post-wedding. Married women observe this immensely significant fast for their husband's long life. They also pray to bid adieu to the world as a married woman and not a widow. In India, the Kokila Vrat celebration is mostly performed in the North, West, and Southern regions with a lot of enthusiasm.

Kokila Vrat history

The Kokila Vrat history is a riveting one, as per Hindu mythology. According to the Kokila Vrat history, Goddess Sati married Lord Shiva against her father's will. One day Sati's father insulted Lord Shiva and this disheartened Goddess Sati so much that she immolated/sacrificed her human body at Yajna altar. Hence, after investing 1,000 years as Cuckoo bird, she finally regained her human shape and became a part of her husband Shiv by merging into him.

Kokila Vrat celebration

Coming back to Kokila Vrat Celebration, women observe strict fasts on this day. They perform puja, and chant bhajans dedicated to the idealistic couple of Goddess Sati and Lord Shiva. The Kokila Vrat starts with women waking up quite early on the day, they take a dip in the holy river and make cuckoo bird idols with clay. They also visit Shiva temples and Sati temples. Then they place the cuckoo bird idol in the temples and offer food, and flowers to it. But because the country is currently going through the COVID-19, it is best that the Kokila Vrat 2020 should be celebrated indoors.

